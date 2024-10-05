Will Amazon renew 'The Rings of Power' for Season 3
Good news for LOTR fans! Amazon is reportedly close to renewing its Prime Video fantasy series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, for a third season, per The Hollywood Reporter. However, despite showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay preparing for the next season for several months, an official confirmation has yet to be announced. Season one was released in September 2022 and season two followed in August 2024.
'The Rings of Power' showcased at Prime Video UK Upfront
The potential renewal follows the recent Prime Video UK Upfront presentation in London. During this event, Amazon MGM Studios highlighted The Rings of Power content and introduced cast members Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Charlie Vickers, and Sophia Nomvete to advertisers. Studios typically only showcase shows at these events if they intend to continue them, further suggesting a third season is likely.
'The Rings of Power' S02 viewership surpassed 55 million
Studio head Jennifer Salke informed buyers that the second season of The Rings of Power has attracted over 55 million viewers. She anticipates this number will eventually match the first season's viewership, which exceeded 150 million. The show remains among Amazon's top five series. In its second week, the series reportedly topped the Nielsens chart with more than one billion minutes streamed. It stars Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, and Benjamin Walker, among others.