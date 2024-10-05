Summarize Simplifying... In short Amazon's 'The Rings of Power' is likely to get a third season, as hinted at a recent Prime Video UK event.

The second season has already attracted over 55 million viewers, with the show ranking among Amazon's top five series.

'The Rings of Power' S03 is reportedly in the works

Will Amazon renew 'The Rings of Power' for Season 3

What's the story Good news for LOTR fans! Amazon is reportedly close to renewing its Prime Video fantasy series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, for a third season, per The Hollywood Reporter. However, despite showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay preparing for the next season for several months, an official confirmation has yet to be announced. Season one was released in September 2022 and season two followed in August 2024.

Presentation highlights

'The Rings of Power' showcased at Prime Video UK Upfront

The potential renewal follows the recent Prime Video UK Upfront presentation in London. During this event, Amazon MGM Studios highlighted The Rings of Power content and introduced cast members Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Charlie Vickers, and Sophia Nomvete to advertisers. Studios typically only showcase shows at these events if they intend to continue them, further suggesting a third season is likely.

Viewership success

'The Rings of Power' S02 viewership surpassed 55 million

Studio head Jennifer Salke informed buyers that the second season of The Rings of Power has attracted over 55 million viewers. She anticipates this number will eventually match the first season's viewership, which exceeded 150 million. The show remains among Amazon's top five series. In its second week, the series reportedly topped the Nielsens chart with more than one billion minutes streamed. It stars Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, and Benjamin Walker, among others.