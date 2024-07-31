In short Simplifying... In short Amazon has been ordered by the CPSC to recall 400,000 potentially deadly products, after being criticized for downplaying the risks and encouraging customers to destroy, rather than return, the items.

Amazon ordered to recall 400,000 products that could kill people

09:41 am Jul 31, 2024

What's the story The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has instructed Amazon to recall over 400,000 potentially dangerous products. These items were sold on its platform by third-party sellers between 2018 and 2021. The CPSC unanimously voted to hold Amazon legally accountable for the defective items, which include highly flammable children's pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors, and unsafe hair dryers.

Hazard alert

CPSC warns of serious risks from defective products

The CPSC has warned that if these defective products are not recalled, they could pose serious risks including death and electrocution. The commission criticized Amazon for downplaying the severity of these hazards in its communication with customers. Instead of using the term "recall," Amazon used less alarming phrases like "Important safety notice about your past Amazon order."

Recall controversy

Amazon's recall strategy criticized by CPSC

Amazon has been encouraging customers to destroy the defective products instead of returning them. The company offered affected customers a gift card without requiring proof of destruction or adequately informing them about the actual hazards. The CPSC found that Amazon's messages did not include images of the defective products as mandated by law, and provided no way for customers to respond.

Legal response

Amazon to appeal against CPSC's ruling

An Amazon spokesperson has stated that the company plans to appeal against the CPSC's ruling. They expressed disappointment with the decision, claiming that when initially notified about potential safety issues with a small number of third-party products, they swiftly notified customers and refunded them. However, the CPSC raised concerns about Amazon's inadequate remedies and found evidence that Amazon resold faulty hair dryers and carbon monoxide detectors.

Recall plan

CPSC orders Amazon to develop recall plan

The CPSC has ordered Amazon to create a plan within the next two months to notify purchasers and the public about these product hazards. The aim is to encourage the removal of these hazardous products from consumers' homes. This decision confirms that Amazon, not third-party sellers, is responsible for properly recalling hazardous items sold on its marketplace.