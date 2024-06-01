Next Article

Changes will take place on July 1, 2024

Alexa to end support for third-party shopping list apps

By Akash Pandey 10:51 am Jun 01, 202410:51 am

What's the story Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa, will discontinue supporting third-party list apps like Todoist and AnyList, starting July 1, 2024, as announced on Amazon's developer site. This means the To-Do list app (Todoist) and the shopping app (AnyList) will stop working with Alexa voice commands. Users will then have to rely on Alexa's built-in list facility to use voice to perform tasks. Consequently, developers must build a new custom skill for their apps to keep functioning.

Mixed reactions

Developers respond to Alexa's upcoming changes

In response to Amazon's decision, AnyList has confirmed to The Verge its plans to develop a custom skill with a custom voice interaction by the deadline. However, AnyList's CEO, Jeff Hunter, expressed disappointment and anticipates disruption for customers. Todoist has decided not to develop a new custom skill. Omar Samuels of Todoist cited short notice and resource requirements as reasons for their decision to sunset their Alexa integration by July 1.

Feature shutdown

Amazon to discontinue Alexa Shopping List Deals feature

In addition to the changes with third-party list apps, Amazon will also discontinue its Alexa Shopping List Deals option on July 10, 2024. This program currently connects users with deals from Amazon, Whole Foods, and other sources based on items in their shopping lists. The discontinuation of this feature is part of a broader shift in how voice assistants interact with list apps, as evidenced by similar changes made by Google with its Google Home integrations.

Industry shift

Voice assistant integrations with list apps changing

The changes are not exclusive to Amazon. Google has also discontinued its Google Home voice command integrations with list apps, affecting users of AnyList and Any.Do. As a result, it's becoming increasingly challenging to find a list app that works with more than one voice assistant, and across multiple device families. This industry-wide shift signifies a change in how voice assistants will interact with third-party applications moving forward.