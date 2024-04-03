Next Article

The special handset will go on sale on April 9

iQOO 12 Desert Red Anniversary Edition debuts at ₹53,000

By Mudit Dube 01:38 pm Apr 03, 202401:38 pm

What's the story iQOO, marking its fourth anniversary in India, has introduced the iQOO 12 Desert Red Anniversary Edition. This special edition model, initially launched in China, is now available for Indian customers. The new model retains the same internal hardware specifications as the original iQOO 12 but features a unique Desert Red color and vegan leather finish, distinguishing it from other models with glass backs.

Sale details

Pricing and availability of iQOO 12 Desert Red edition

The iQOO 12 Desert Red Anniversary Edition is priced at ₹52,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and ₹57,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant. Starting from April 9, this special edition model can be purchased via Amazon or the iQOO website. Additionally, a ₹3,000 instant discount is being offered to HDFC and ICICI Bank cardholders along with a no-cost EMI option for up to nine months.

Device features

iQOO 12 Desert Red boasts high-end specifications

The iQOO 12 Desert Red Anniversary Edition features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with an Adreno GPU and a dedicated Q1 chipset for enhanced gaming performance. The device offers up to 16GB RAM and storage options up to 512GB. It runs on Android 14-based OriginOS custom skin.

Camera specifications

iQOO 12 Desert Red edition features advanced camera setup

The iQOO 12 Desert Red Anniversary Edition's camera setup includes a 50MP primary Omnivision OV50H sensor with f/1.68 aperture, OIS, and LED flash. It also features a 50MP ultra-wide-angle Samsung JN1 sensor with f/2.0 aperture, and a 64MP 3x telephoto camera with f/2.57 aperture, OIS, and up to 100x digital zoom. For selfie enthusiasts, the device is equipped with a 16MP front camera.

Power features

iQOO 12 Desert Red edition's battery and charging capabilities

The iQOO 12 Desert Red Anniversary Edition is powered by a robust 5,000mAh battery. The device supports 120W fast charging, ensuring quick power replenishment for users. However, it does not support wireless charging. Despite its impressive specifications and features, the phone has faced some criticism for its bloatware. The standard iQOO 12 was the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered phone in India.