iQOO Neo 7 to get 5,000mAh battery, 120W fast charging

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 10, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

The iQOO Neo 7 will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC (Representative image)

iQOO is gearing up to launch its upcoming mid-range smartphone, called the iQOO Neo 7. The device has already been the subject of various leaks. A recent tip-off revealed the device's display and processor details. Now, the battery and charging details of the handset have been shared by a Chinese tipster. The next-generation Neo-series offering will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.

Why does this story matter?

iQOO's Neo 6 has helped the brand establish its name in the mid-range market in India and China.

Now, the company is pinning its hopes on the Neo 7, which is likely to debut in China this month.

With its 120Hz AMOLED screen, powerful Sony camera system, flagship MediaTek chipset, and fast-charging support, the smartphone may potentially disrupt the market for Xiaomi and Realme.

Design and display The device will pack a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The iQOO Neo 7 will sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will have a square-shaped camera bump with triple cut-outs. The device will feature a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to arrive in three colorways similar to its predecessor, the iQOO Neo 6.

Information It will get a 50MP primary camera with OIS

The iQOO Neo 7 will offer a triple rear camera arrangement consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary camera with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12MP portrait telephoto snapper. It might feature a 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC will power the device

iQOO Neo 7 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, which may come paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage. The device will boot Android 13-based Funtouch OS. According to its 3C listing and the latest leak, the handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. Connectivity options must include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Neo 7: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the iQOO Neo 7 will be revealed at the time of its launch, which may happen later this month. The device should be offered in at least three colors. In India, it may start at around Rs. 40,000.