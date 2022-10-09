Technology

HONOR Play 6C with 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery goes official

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 09, 2022, 07:08 pm 2 min read

The HONOR Play 6C measures 8.68mm in thickness and weighs 194g (Photo credit: HONOR)

HONOR has introduced its latest budget smartphone, called the Play 6C, in China. As for the key highlights, the handset includes a 90Hz LCD screen, a 13MP main camera, a Snapdragon 480 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device is available for purchase starting at CNY 1,099 (nearly Rs. 12,800) for its base 6GB/128GB configuration in the country.

Context Why does this story matter?

HONOR has introduced yet another affordable smartphone to attract budget-sensitive buyers in its home country.

The HONOR Play 6C is aimed at first-time device seekers looking for an offering with a high refresh rate display, dual rear cameras, and a long-lasting battery.

In China, the handset competes with entry-level offerings from rivals such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola.

Design and display The device features a 90Hz LCD display

The HONOR Play 6C bears a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a side-facing fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it gets a glossy design with two cut-outs for cameras. The handset packs a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes in Magic Night Black, Aurora Blue, and Titanium Silver colorways.

Information It has a 13MP main shooter

The HONOR Play 6C is equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement that consists of a 13MP (f/1.8) primary snapper and an unspecified secondary camera paired with an LED flash. On the front, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals The handset packs 128GB of onboard storage

The HONOR Play 6C is powered by a Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device is shipped with MagicUI 5.0, which is based on Android 12 OS. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.

Information HONOR Play 6C: Pricing and availability

The HONOR Play 6C is offered in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations which bear a price tag of CNY 1,099 (nearly Rs. 12,800) and CNY 1,299 (around Rs. 15,100), respectively. The smartphone is now available for purchase in China via the brand's official website.

