OPPO A17 launched in India at Rs. 12,500: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 04, 2022, 11:43 am 2 min read

The OPPO A17 measures 8.3mm in thickness and weighs 189g

OPPO has introduced its latest budget smartphone in India, called the OPPO A17. As for the key highlights, the handset gets a 50MP main camera, up to 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device is priced at Rs. 12,499 for its lone 4GB/64GB configuration which is available for purchase via the brand's e-store and offline retailers.

OPPO is barely putting efforts to incorporate new tech into its budget and some mid-range smartphones.

Although the newly launched A17 comes with a slightly redesigned rear camera module, it still retains a nearly identical set of specifications as present on the recently released A77 and A57 models.

Following the launch in Malaysia two weeks ago, the device has now been brought to India.

Design and display The handset gets a basic 60Hz LCD screen

The OPPO A17 sports an IPX4-rate water-resistant body with a waterdrop notch design, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses two circular camera islands. The device comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It is offered in Sunlight Orange and Midnight Black colors.

Information It is equipped with a 50MP primary camera

On the rear, the OPPO A17 features a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper and a 2MP (f/2.8) depth sensor, accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device packs a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals The phone offers up to 8GB of RAM

The OPPO A17 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It gets 4GB of virtual RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. The device boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO A17: Pricing and availability

The OPPO A17 comes in a single 4GB/64GB configuration which bears a price tag of Rs. 12,499. It is now up for grabs in India via the brand's official online store and partner offline partners.