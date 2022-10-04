OPPO A17 launched in India at Rs. 12,500: Check specifications
OPPO has introduced its latest budget smartphone in India, called the OPPO A17. As for the key highlights, the handset gets a 50MP main camera, up to 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. The device is priced at Rs. 12,499 for its lone 4GB/64GB configuration which is available for purchase via the brand's e-store and offline retailers.
- OPPO is barely putting efforts to incorporate new tech into its budget and some mid-range smartphones.
- Although the newly launched A17 comes with a slightly redesigned rear camera module, it still retains a nearly identical set of specifications as present on the recently released A77 and A57 models.
- Following the launch in Malaysia two weeks ago, the device has now been brought to India.
The OPPO A17 sports an IPX4-rate water-resistant body with a waterdrop notch design, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses two circular camera islands. The device comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It is offered in Sunlight Orange and Midnight Black colors.
On the rear, the OPPO A17 features a 50MP (f/1.8) main snapper and a 2MP (f/2.8) depth sensor, accompanied by an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device packs a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
The OPPO A17 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It gets 4GB of virtual RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. The device boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.
The OPPO A17 comes in a single 4GB/64GB configuration which bears a price tag of Rs. 12,499. It is now up for grabs in India via the brand's official online store and partner offline partners.