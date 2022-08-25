Technology

Vivo V25 Pro now available in India: Should you buy?

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 25, 2022, 04:51 pm 2 min read

The Vivo V25 Pro offers 300Hz of touch sampling rate

The Vivo V25 Pro is now up for grabs in India. The handset was unveiled on August 17, with features such as a color-changing back panel, a 120Hz AMOLED screen, 32MP front-facing camera, and 66W fast charging. It can be purchased starting at Rs. 35,999 via Flipkart, Vivo India's official website, and partner retail stores across the country. Here's all about the device.

Details Everything to know about the launch offer

The Vivo V25 Pro is available in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations which bear a price tag of Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively. Buyers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 3,500 on the device via HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards. An exchange offer of up to Rs. 20,000 is also applicable on eligible smartphones.

Design and display The device has a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Vivo V25 Pro sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole, proportional bezels, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it flaunts a color-changing panel housing triple cameras. The handset offers a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.62mm thick and weighs 190g. The phone comes in Sailing Blue and Pure Black colors.

Information It offers a 64MP main camera with OIS

The Vivo V25 Pro houses a triple rear camera arrangement headlined by a 64MP (f/1.89, OIS) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it is equipped with a 32MP (f/2.45) selfie camera.

Internals The handset supports 66W fast-charging

The Vivo V25 Pro is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, which comes paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The device ships with Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. Under the hood, it packs a 4,830mAh battery with support for 66W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Verdict Should you buy the Vivo V25 Pro?

India's mid-range smartphone market has a range of offerings from brands such as OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi, and more. The Vivo V25 Pro comes with several new-age features including its color-changing rear panel. However, at the sub-Rs. 40,000 price point, several other options can also be considered including the Nothing Phone (1), OnePlus 10R, POCO F4, Realme GT Neo 3, and OPPO Reno8.