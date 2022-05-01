Technology

OnePlus 10 Pro trails 2-year-old smartphones in DXOMARK's camera tests

Written by Athik Saleh May 01, 2022, 11:16 am 2 min read

OnePlus 10 Pro is ranked 23rd in the ultra-premium category (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus 10 Pro, the company's latest and greatest smartphone yet, has scored 127 points in DXOMARK's camera tests, placing it at the 27th position in global rankings. In the ultra-premium category, the phone only managed to secure the 23rd position. The France-based lab's assessment shows that the Hasselblad-branded camera of the flagship phone did not help much, as it lagged behind handsets from 2020.

Context Why does this story matter?

If Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's performance in DXOMARK's tests can be termed underwhelming, the word we're looking to describe OnePlus 10 Pro's performance is 'abysmal.'

The phone finished behind Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro+, and Huawei Mate 40+ Pro - all flagships from 2020.

In comparison to its predecessor, 9 Pro, the 10 Pro is only three points ahead in overall score.

Scores "Visible camera failures in low light conditions"

The OnePlus 10 Pro scored 132 in photography, 110 in videography, and 72 in zoom capabilities. According to DXOMARK, the phone has an excellent dynamic range in daylight and indoors, an eye for detail, and a good telephoto setup. However, a sub-par ultra-wide camera, poor performance in low-light conditions, lack of details in videos, and white balance issues affected the handset's score.

Display The phone features an LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It has an aluminium frame and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for display protection. The handset bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Dimensions-wise, the phone is 8.55mm thick and weighs 200.5g.

Information The handset boasts a 50MP ultra-wide snapper

The OnePlus 10 Pro flaunts a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens with 3.3x optical zoom, and a 50MP (f/2.2) 150-degree ultra-wide shooter. On the front, there is a 32MP (f/2.4) wide selfie snapper.

Under the hood It is backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

The OnePlus 10 Pro is fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. The handset offers support for Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.