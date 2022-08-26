Technology

Redmi Note 11 SE debuts at Rs. 13,500: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 26, 2022, 05:48 pm 2 min read

The Redmi Note 11 SE shoots 4K videos at 30fps via rear camera setup

Xiaomi's subsidiary Redmi has introduced its Note 11 SE smartphone in India. The latest budget handset from the brand includes a Super AMOLED display, a 64MP quad camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 33W fast charging support. The device is priced at Rs. 13,499 for its sole 6GB/64GB variant. It will be up for grabs starting August 31.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Note 11 SE should not be confused with the previously-unveiled Note 11SE, which is a 5G handset.

The phone is specifically targeted at young buyers looking for a gaming-focused gadget with a large display, multiple cameras, and fast-charging capabilities.

It takes on the sub-Rs. 15,000 offerings from Samsung, TECNO, Infinix, and OPPO.

Design and display The display offers 1,100-nits peak brightness

The Redmi Note 11 SE bears an IP53-rated body with a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it gets a quad camera arrangement. The device offers a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 1,100-nits of peak brightness, 409ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Information It has a 64MP primary camera

The Redmi Note 11 SE has quad rear cameras including a 64MP (f/1.9) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) 118-degree ultra-wide camera, and 2MP (f/2.4) depth as well as portrait sensors, along with an LED flash. For selfies, it has a 13MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals The handset draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 processor

The Redmi Note 11 SE is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The device boots Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. It houses a 5,000mAh battery that has support for 33W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Note 11 SE: Pricing and availability

Redmi Note 11 SE comes in Bifrost Blue, Cosmic White, Space Black, and Thunder Purple colors. The device carries a price tag of Rs. 13,499 for its single 6GB/64GB model. It will be up for grabs starting August 31 via Flipkart and the official e-store.