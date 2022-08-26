Redmi Note 11 SE debuts at Rs. 13,500: Check features
Xiaomi's subsidiary Redmi has introduced its Note 11 SE smartphone in India. The latest budget handset from the brand includes a Super AMOLED display, a 64MP quad camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 33W fast charging support. The device is priced at Rs. 13,499 for its sole 6GB/64GB variant. It will be up for grabs starting August 31.
- Redmi has added another device to its ever-expanding Note series.
- The Note 11 SE should not be confused with the previously-unveiled Note 11SE, which is a 5G handset.
- The phone is specifically targeted at young buyers looking for a gaming-focused gadget with a large display, multiple cameras, and fast-charging capabilities.
- It takes on the sub-Rs. 15,000 offerings from Samsung, TECNO, Infinix, and OPPO.
The Redmi Note 11 SE bears an IP53-rated body with a punch-hole cut-out on the top-center, noticeable bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it gets a quad camera arrangement. The device offers a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 1,100-nits of peak brightness, 409ppi pixel density, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
The Redmi Note 11 SE has quad rear cameras including a 64MP (f/1.9) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) 118-degree ultra-wide camera, and 2MP (f/2.4) depth as well as portrait sensors, along with an LED flash. For selfies, it has a 13MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.
The Redmi Note 11 SE is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The device boots Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. It houses a 5,000mAh battery that has support for 33W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Redmi Note 11 SE comes in Bifrost Blue, Cosmic White, Space Black, and Thunder Purple colors. The device carries a price tag of Rs. 13,499 for its single 6GB/64GB model. It will be up for grabs starting August 31 via Flipkart and the official e-store.