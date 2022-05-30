Technology

Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G's India launch imminent

Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G's India launch imminent

Written by Athik Saleh May 30, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new Redmi 10-series handset, called the Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G, in India. Now, the phone's firmware has been spotted online, suggesting an imminent launch. The model number in the firmware update, Redmi 22041219I, was also spotted on the BIS certification site. It is expected to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11E, according to tipster Kacper Skrzypek.

Context Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi launched two Redmi Note 11 devices in China back in March. Now, one of them, the Redmi Note 11E, is reportedly coming to our shores with a different name.

The low-cost Note 11E was introduced to appease the masses. With a big screen, a Dimensity 700 chip, and a large battery, it is likely to do good in India as well.

Display The handset will feature a 90Hz LCD screen

The Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport a rectangular camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and 401ppi pixel density.

Information The smartphone will flaunt a 50MP main camera

The Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, including a 50MP main shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, it will sport a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals The smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery

The Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G will be fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, mated with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 13 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Redmi 10 Prime Plus 5G in India will be announced at the time of its launch. For reference, in China, the Redmi Note 11E 5G starts at CNY 1,199 (around Rs. 13,900) for the 4GB/128GB model.