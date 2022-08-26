Technology

#DealOfTheDay: ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is available at massive discount

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 26, 2022, 04:52 pm 2 min read

ASUS's TUF series laptops are aimed at delivering a top-notch gaming experience along with efficient operation during intense workloads. The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2022), which the company recently introduced in India, is now selling at a massive discount. The device packs a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. Take a look at the deal.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2022) bears a price tag of Rs. 1,44,990 for the model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. However, it is available via Amazon for Rs. 1,04,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 40,000. An exchange offer of up to Rs. 17,750 is also applicable on eligible devices. Up to Rs. 1,500 off is available via Axis Bank cards.

Design and display The laptop boasts a 144Hz LCD screen

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2022) bears a redesigned chassis with military-grade toughness, noticeable bezels, an RGB backlit chiclet keyboard with four-way indicators, a large trackpad, and an HD webcam. The laptop offers a 15.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x1920 pixels) Anti-Glare IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It gets a dual-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, AI noise-cancellation, and Hi-Res certification.

Information It offers support for Wi-Fi 6

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2022) includes two Type-A ports, one Type-C slot, an HDMI socket, an RJ45 port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It also houses a built-in array microphone.

Internals The device houses 512GB of SSD storage

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2022) is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor, along with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics, 16GB of RAM, 24MB of cache memory, and 512GB of onboard SSD storage. It gets 32GB of expandable memory. The device runs on Windows 11 Home and houses a 90Wh battery supporting 240W fast charging.