TECNO POP 6 debuts with dual rear cameras: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 06, 2022, 01:14 pm 2 min read

TECNO POP 6 is offered in three colorways

TECNO's latest entry-level smartphone, the POP 6, has gone official in Nigeria. As for the key highlights, the handset is equipped with an LCD screen, dual rear cameras, 3GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery. It is priced at NGN 54,000 (nearly Rs. 10,000) for its sole 3GB/32GB configuration. The brand is yet to confirm the device's availability in other markets.

Why does this story matter?

TECNO holds the top spot with over 25% of the total smartphone market share in Nigeria, where it continues to outsell brands such as Samsung and Xiaomi.

The company is highly popular in the country because of its entry-level handsets, which are aimed at first-time buyers looking for affordable phones.

The new POP 6 replaces the POP 5 which was announced last July.

Design and display The handset offers a rear-mounted fingerprint reader

TECNO POP 6 sports a waterdrop notch display with noticeable bezels. The rear section is fitted with a vertically-aligned dual camera setup and a fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.1-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device measures 9.7mm in thickness. It is offered in Sea Blue, Sky Blue, and Lime Green color options.

Information It has a 5MP selfie shooter

TECNO POP 6 is equipped with dual rear cameras, including a 5MP main shooter and a QVGA lens along with dual LEDs. On the front, the handset has a 5MP selfie shooter with an LED flash.

Internals The device packs a 5,000mAh battery

TECNO POP 6 is backed by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739WA processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It boots Android 11 (Go edition) and draws power from a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W charging. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information TECNO POP 6: Pricing and availability

TECNO POP 6 bears a price-tag of NGN 54,000 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for its single 3GB/32GB variant. The handset may be announced in the other markets soon.