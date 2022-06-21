Technology

OPPO A57 (2022) launched at Rs. 14,000: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 21, 2022, 10:44 am 2 min read

OPPO A57 (2022) is 7.99mm thick and weighs 187g (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO has unveiled the A57 (2022) as its latest budget smartphone in India. The 4G-enabled device features an LCD screen, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The handset bears a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the single 4GB/64GB variant, which is currently available for purchase via the brand's official website in Glowing Green and Glowing Black shades.

Context Why does this story matter?

OPPO's increasing presence in the entry-level segment can be challenging for smartphone brands like Infinix, TECNO, and Redmi.

The A57 was announced in Thailand recently and has now arrived in India to compete under the sub-Rs. 15,000 category.

It is aimed at buyers looking for fast-charging capability, RAM Extension, and multiple cameras in a budget smartphone.

Design and display The display offers 600-nits of peak brightness

OPPO A57 (2022) sports a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it houses a rectangular camera island with an LED flash. The device boasts a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1612 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 269ppi pixel density, and 600-nits of peak brightness.

Information It has an 8MP front-facing camera

The OPPO A57 (2022) features a 13MP (f/2.2) main snapper and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens on the back. For selfies, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) camera.

Internals The handset provides up to 4GB of virtual RAM

OPPO A57 (2022) draws power from a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It also offers up to 4GB of virtual RAM and up to 1TB of expandable storage. The device boots ColorOS 12.1 baked on top of Android 12 OS. Under the hood, it packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

Information OPPO A57 (2022): Pricing and availability

The OPPO A57 (2022) is available for purchase via OPPO India's official website. It comes in a lone 4GB/64GB configuration which is priced at Rs. 13,999.