Leak shows Samsung Fold 4's potentially less noticeable crease

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 21, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will get an under-display camera. Representative image (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphones are likely to be introduced in August. The company is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 models. In the latest development, a leaked image has revealed that the Fold 4 will have a less noticeable crease than Fold 3. The news comes from tipster Ice Universe, who has a good track record with Samsung-related leaks.

Foldable smartphones have been marred with screen creasing issue wherein a line or ridge develops in the plastic display where the device folds.

Initially, this was believed to be a trade-off of the in-folding design but OPPO Find N proved it wasn't so, raising the bar for Samsung and Motorola.

Now, it seems that Samsung has figured some crease-related improvements for its next-generation devices.

Fold3 vs Fold4 creases taken at the same angle (intercepted part) pic.twitter.com/iY67S85UEV — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 19, 2022

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature an inward-folding design, with a comparatively less noticeable crease than Fold 3. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader and an under-display selfie camera on the inside for an uninterrupted view. The device will sport a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED outer display and a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED foldable screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

In the rear camera department, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will boast a 50MP primary snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto lens. It will flaunt a 10MP front-facing camera on the cover display and a 16MP under-display snapper on the inside.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be backed by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, mated with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Under the hood, the device will boot Android 12-based One UI. It will pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. For connectivity, it will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Samsung will reveal the price and availability details of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at the time of launch, which is expected to happen on August 10. It is tipped to carry a starting price-tag of $1,799 (around Rs. 1.40 lakh).