Technology

Samsung Galaxy M31s receives Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update

Samsung Galaxy M31s receives Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 29, 2022, 04:05 am 2 min read

The Galaxy M31s now boots Android 12-based One UI 4.1 (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for the Galaxy M31s smartphone. According to the changelog, the firmware adds visual changes, RAM Plus expansion for virtual RAM, and improvements for always-on display, dark mode, My Files, Gallery, Samsung Internet and Keyboard. It also brings Samsung's One UI interface to version 4.1 along with March security patch.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy M31s is the latest Samsung handset to receive Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update. This will be its second and likely the final firmware update.

To recall, the device was introduced in 2020 with Android 10-based One UI 2.0.

Currently, the update is available only in Russia, but more markets are expected to get it over the next few weeks.

The Android 12 update for the Samsung Galaxy M31s smartphone in Russia carries version number M317FXXU3DVD4 and weighs around 2GB. Users will receive the latest update automatically. However, they can check for the firmware manually via Settings >Software update.

Design and display The handset sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen

Samsung Galaxy M31s sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has quad cameras with an LED flash. The handset comes in Mirage Black and Mirage Blue color options. It bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Information It flaunts a 32MP selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy M31s has a quad rear camera arrangement comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary lens, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro as well as depth sensor. On the front, it sports a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals An Exynos 9611 chipset fuels the device

Samsung Galaxy M31s is backed by an Exynos 9611 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The device is now upgradeable to Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.