Google Pixel Watch bags Bluetooth certification; launch imminent

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 29, 2022, 01:05 am 2 min read

Google Pixel Watch could be introduced alongside Pixel 6a (Photo credit: @jon_prosser and @rendersbyian)

Google is gearing up to introduce the Pixel Watch soon. The wearable has moved one step closer to release, as it has now received approval from the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG). The certification reveals three variants with model numbers GWT9R, GBZ4S, and GQF4C. The smartwatch is expected to be launched next month, according to some reports.

Context Why does this story matter?

The first-ever Google smartwatch is finally nearing its debut. Speculations about the Pixel-branded wearable have been rife since last year and now, it is bagging all the necessary approvals to break cover as early as next month.

It will boast a new and improved Wear OS, a circular design, and should borrow the technological know-how of Fitbit (which Google has acquired).

Design and display The smartwatch will sport a 2.5D curved display

The Google Pixel Watch will sport a circular dial with a bezel-less design and a 2.5D curved display for an all-screen look. On its right side, the smartwatch will have a physical crown for menu navigation and controlling various functions. It is expected to arrive with 20 different types and colors of straps, that seem to be using proprietary sockets.

Internals The smartwatch will boot Android-based Wear OS

The Google Pixel Watch will boot Google's proprietary Android-based Wear OS. It could be fueled by a custom in-house chipset, just like the Tensor SoC that powers the Pixel 6 series. It may pack 32GB of internal storage. The smartwatch is expected to support both wired and wireless magnetic charging. It may arrive in multiple variants that will include LTE/5G and Wi-Fi-only models.

Features The wearable will offer support for Google Assistant

The Google Pixel Watch will provide multiple health and fitness-related features, including heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, sleep and stress tracking, sports and activity modes, automatic workout detection function, and more. It will offer support for managing notifications, phone calls, controlling music, quick replies, voice typing, etc. The wearable is likely to have built-in Google Assistant for voice control.

Information Google Pixel Watch: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Google Pixel Watch will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it is expected to cost around $300 (nearly Rs. 23,000).