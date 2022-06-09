Technology

Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphones to be announced on August 10

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 09, 2022, 01:03 pm 2 min read

Galaxy Z Flip 4 will arrive in four colorways (Photo credit: @OnLeaks and @91mobles)

Samsung will introduce its next-generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, alongside the Galaxy Watch 5 series, on August 10, according to tipster Jon Prosser. As per the tip-off, the devices will be available for pre-order soon after their debut and they will go on sale from August 26 onward.

Context Why does this story matter?

Prosser has a fairly good track record when it comes to leaking launch date of products. Moreover, August is usually when Samsung holds its Unpacked event to announce its foldable smartphones. For reference, the Fold 3 and Flip 3 were introduced on August 11, 2021.

The new-generation devices - Fold 4 and Flip 4 - will feature a refreshed design with upgraded internals.

Design and display The smartphones will bear a 120Hz foldable screen

The Fold 4 will pack a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED foldable display and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED cover display, both having a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come in Phantom Black, Green, and Beige colors. The Flip 4 will bear a 120Hz, 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED main screen and a 2.1-inch AMOLED cover display. It will be offered in Graphite, Purple, Pink Gold, and Blue shades.

Cameras Fold 4 will sport under-display selfie camera on the inside

The Fold 4 will boast a 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and 12MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. For selfies, it will provide a 4MP under-display shooter on the inside (main screen) and a 10MP outer camera. The Flip 4 will have a 12MP dual camera module on the outside and a 10MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole of the main screen.

Internals A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC should power the devices

The Fold 4 and Flip 4 are likely to draw power from a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. According to a previous leak, the former may get up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The latter could come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handsets will boot Android 12-based boot One UI 4.

Pocket-pinch Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4: Pricing and availability

The Fold 4 is said to bear a price-tag of $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,55,400) for its top-tier configuration. On the other end, the Flip 4 is tipped to range between $999-$1,100 (roughly Rs. 77,700-85,500). Pre-booking of the devices will start on August 10 and they will be up for grabs from August 26 onward. (Source: Jon Prosser)