Technology

Moto G62 5G and G42 launched: Check price and specifications

Moto G62 5G and G42 launched: Check price and specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 09, 2022, 10:50 am 2 min read

Moto G62 5G comes in two colorways (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has officially introduced the G62 5G and G42 as its latest G-series handsets in Brazil. As for the key highlights, the devices feature Snapdragon 480+ and Snapdragon 680 SoCs, respectively, with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. The brand is yet to confirm the availability details of both the smartphones.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorola has quickly resurrected itself in the entry-level and mid-range segments of the global smartphone market. In Brazil, it continues to hold the second-largest market share.

The latest G series handsets by the brand will take on rivals from Samsung and Xiaomi.

The devices bear an almost similar set of specifications except for some differences in chipset and screen refresh rate.

Design and display Moto G62 5G offers a 120Hz refresh rate

This is how Moto G42 looks like (Photo credit: Motorola)

Moto G62 5G and G42 feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with noticeable bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, they have vertically-stacked triple cameras paired with an LED flash. The former sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the latter gets a 6.4-inch pOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Both offer a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution.

Information The smartphones have a similar camera configuration

Moto G62 5G and G42 house triple rear cameras, headlined by a 50MP main shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, they have a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals The handsets pack 4GB of RAM

Moto G62 5G and G42 feature Snapdragon 480+ and Snapdragon 680 SoCs, respectively, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, the handsets boot Android 12-based MyUX and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 20W charging. For connectivity, they offer support for Bluetooth 5.1 and 5.0, respectively, along with dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G62 5G and Moto G42: Pricing and availability

Motorola is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of its latest G-series smartphones. The Moto G62 5G is offered in Graphite and Green colors, while the Moto G42 comes in Blue and Rose shades. They are expected to be priced under Rs. 20,000.