Nothing phone (1) to launch on July 12: Price, specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 08, 2022, 06:30 pm 2 min read

Nothing phone (1) may also be produced in India (Photo credit: @BenGeskin)

Nothing's first-ever smartphone, the phone (1), will be launched on July 12, the company has confirmed. The device will be announced at the 'Return to Instinct' event which will be live streamed via the company's official website at 4pm BST (8:30pm IST). There are several rumors around the handset but it is confirmed to have a transparent back, wireless charging, and a Snapdragon chipset.

Why does this story matter?

Nothing phone (1) is one of the most hyped devices of 2022. With hi-end features, a fresh UI, and a unique transparent design, the handset is expected to offer tough competition to devices from Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi in the upper mid-range segment.

It is also rumored to be produced in India and that should allow the company to price it competitively.

Design and display The handset will offer a transparent rear panel

Nothing phone (1) will feature a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out with thin bezels, flat edges, and an in-screen or side-mounted fingerprint reader. It will bear a transparent rear panel that will show the internals of the device such as wireless charging coil, battery, and other elements. It could sport a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 90Hz or higher refresh rate.

Information It may have a dual camera setup on the rear

Nothing phone (1) is said to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup that may comprise a 50MP main lens and an ultra-wide camera. On the front, it could sport a 32MP selfie shooter.

Internals Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC could power the device

Nothing phone (1) is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, mated with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will boot Android 12-based Nothing OS. It may pack a 4,500mAh or 5,000mAh battery with wired as well as wireless fast-charging. Connectivity options are likely to include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Nothing phone (1): Pricing and availability

The cost and availability details of the Nothing phone (1) will be disclosed at the time of its launch on July 12. However, the device is said to bear a price tag of around $500 (nearly Rs. 38,800).