Infinix Note 12 Pro with 108MP camera, 33W fast-charging launched

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 27, 2022, 12:11 am 2 min read

The Infinix Note 12 Pro gets 4D Game Vibration, and 5GB of Virtual RAM

Infinix has introduced its latest 4G smartphone in India, called the Note 12 Pro. As for the key highlights, the handset bears a 90Hz AMOLED screen, 108MP primary camera, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, and 2TB of expandable storage. The device is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the lone 8GB/256GB configuration. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart starting September 1.

Why does this story matter?

Infinix is booming in India's budget as well as the mid-range smartphone market.

This time China's Transsion Group-owned brand has aimed to take on the sub-Rs. 20,000 offerings from Samsung, POCO, iQOO, and OPPO.

Note 12 Pro's high refresh rate display, excellent primary camera, gaming-focused features, and large RAM and storage configuration, all make it a strong contender in the market.

Design and display The handset offers a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The Infinix Note 12 Pro sports a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel, flat edges, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it gets a triple camera setup. The device boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, it is 7.8mm thick and weighs 192g.

Information It has a 108MP main camera

The Infinix Note 12 Pro's rear camera setup is headlined by a 108MP (f/1.75) primary snapper with a Samsung ISOCELL sensor and 2MP depth as well as macro shooters. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front camera, with dual LED flash.

Internals The device supports 33W fast-charging

The Infinix Note 12 Pro is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12-based XOS 10.6. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port. It also gets dual speakers.

Information Infinix Note 12 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Infinix Note 12 Pro bears a price tag of Rs. 16,999 for its sole 8GB/256GB model. The device is offered in Alpine White, Tuscany Blue, and Volcanic Gray colors. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart from September 1 onward.

