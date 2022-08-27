Infinix Note 12 Pro with 108MP camera, 33W fast-charging launched
Infinix has introduced its latest 4G smartphone in India, called the Note 12 Pro. As for the key highlights, the handset bears a 90Hz AMOLED screen, 108MP primary camera, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, and 2TB of expandable storage. The device is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the lone 8GB/256GB configuration. It will be up for grabs via Flipkart starting September 1.
- Infinix is booming in India's budget as well as the mid-range smartphone market.
- This time China's Transsion Group-owned brand has aimed to take on the sub-Rs. 20,000 offerings from Samsung, POCO, iQOO, and OPPO.
- Note 12 Pro's high refresh rate display, excellent primary camera, gaming-focused features, and large RAM and storage configuration, all make it a strong contender in the market.
The Infinix Note 12 Pro sports a waterdrop notch design with a thick bottom bezel, flat edges, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it gets a triple camera setup. The device boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Dimensions-wise, it is 7.8mm thick and weighs 192g.
The Infinix Note 12 Pro's rear camera setup is headlined by a 108MP (f/1.75) primary snapper with a Samsung ISOCELL sensor and 2MP depth as well as macro shooters. For selfies, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) front camera, with dual LED flash.
The Infinix Note 12 Pro is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset boots Android 12-based XOS 10.6. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port. It also gets dual speakers.
The Infinix Note 12 Pro bears a price tag of Rs. 16,999 for its sole 8GB/256GB model. The device is offered in Alpine White, Tuscany Blue, and Volcanic Gray colors. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart from September 1 onward.