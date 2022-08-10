Technology

TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G goes official at Rs. 22,000

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 10, 2022, 05:31 pm 2 min read

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G has support for 5GB of Virtual RAM

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G has made its debut in India. It is priced at Rs. 21,999 for its single 8GB/128GB configuration. It will be available for purchase from August 12 onward in Cedar Green and Eco Black shades. The handset's key highlights include an LCD display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

TECNO's latest 5G smartphone is targeted at the offline market in India.

The brand's newly-introduced mid-ranger aims to take on the likes of sub-Rs. 25,000 offerings from Samsung, Vivo, OPPO, and Xiaomi.

Notably, TECNO is known for its budget smartphones. So, the kind of reception the CAMON 19 Pro 5G will get here is yet to be observed.

Design and display The handset features a 120Hz LCD screen

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G bears a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with a thick bottom bezel, flat edges, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a dual-tone finish along with two circular cut-outs for cameras. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.58mm in thickness. The device sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 395ppi pixel density.

Information It houses a 64MP primary sensor with OIS

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G has triple rear cameras that include a 64MP (f/1.6, OIS) main shooter, and 2MP (f/2.4) macro as well as depth snappers. For selfies and video calls, the device has a 16MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals A MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC fuels the device

Under the hood, the TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G houses a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset boots Android 12-based HIOS 8.6 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The TECNO CAMON 19 Pro 5G is offered in Cedar Green and Eco Black colorways. It bears a price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB variant. In India, the handset will be up for grabs from August 12 onward via offline retail stores.