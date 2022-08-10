Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Redmi K50i 5G now available with Rs. 5,000 discounts

Aug 10, 2022

The Redmi K50i 5G features LiquidCool 2.0 and X-axis Linear Motor

The Redmi K50i 5G was introduced as a sub-Rs. 30,000 offering in India's fiercely competitive mid-range market on July 20. Now, the device is retailing via Amazon with up to Rs. 5,000 discounts. If you have been looking for a handset with 5G connectivity, a high refresh rate display, a powerful MediaTek processor, and a fast-charging battery, this deal is for you.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Redmi K50i 5G costs Rs. 25,999 (MRP: Rs. 31,999) and Rs. 28,999 (MRP: Rs. 35,999) for its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, respectively. However, buyers can get Rs. 2,500 off via coupons, along with discounts worth Rs. 2,500 on payments via SBI Credit Cards. The effective prices will then translate to Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 23,999, for the aforementioned respective models.

Design and display The device sports a 144Hz LCD screen

The Redmi K50i 5G bears a top-centered punch-hole, thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. It has a unibody rear design. The device boasts a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) Liquid FFS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 270Hz touch sampling rate, and Dolby Vision. It also gets HDR10 certification, 650 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information It houses a 64MP primary camera

The Redmi K50i 5G features a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64MP (f/1.89) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 16MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

Internals The phone offers support for 67W fast-charging

The Redmi K50i 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset boots Android 12-based MIUI 13. It houses a 5,080mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.