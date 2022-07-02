Technology

OnePlus 10RT spotted on BIS site; India launch soon

OnePlus 10RT spotted on BIS site; India launch soon

Written by Athik Saleh Jul 02, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

OnePlus 10RT will be available in two memory configurations. Representative image (Photo credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus 10T will not be the last flagship from the company this year as we expected. According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the company is internally testing another handset tentatively called the "OnePlus 10RT." The phone was spotted on the BIS certification site with the model number CPH2413, suggesting an imminent launch in India. The tipster has also shared some key specifications of the handset.

Context Why does this story matter?

OnePlus reportedly has a mid-year surprise for all of us: an unexpected 10-series handset dubbed the OnePlus 10RT.

We all believed the 10T will be its last flagship of this year, but the company seemingly has other plans. What is more interesting is that we might get the 10RT before 10T.

The upcoming device is likely to be an upgraded version of the 10R.

Design The smartphone will feature a 120Hz AMOLED screen

We are yet to have any details about the design of the OnePlus 10RT. The phone is expected to have a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will sport three cut-outs for the cameras. The handset will bear a 120Hz AMOLED display. It should be offered in Black and Green color options.

Information It will boast a 50MP main camera

According to the latest leak, the OnePlus 10RT will flaunt a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP secondary shooter, and a 2MP tertiary lens. Up front, it will sport a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12

Details regarding the OnePlus 10RT's processor are scanty as of now. However, the latest leak reveals that it will have up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, there should be Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Information OnePlus 10RT: Pricing and availability

Details about the pricing and availability of the OnePlus 10RT in India will be announced at the time of its launch. According to Mukul Sharma, we can expect the device to debut here soon.