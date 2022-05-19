Technology

Moto G71s debuts with Snapdragon 695 SoC: Details here

Moto G71s debuts with Snapdragon 695 SoC: Details here

Written by Akash Pandey May 19, 2022, 12:10 am 2 min read

Moto G71s comes in two different shades (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has launched a new mid-ranger, the Moto G71s, in China. As for the key highlights, the handset packs an OLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 695 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. The latest Moto G series smartphone comes with a price-tag of CNY 1,699 (nearly Rs. 19,550) for its single configuration of 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

Context Why does this story matter?

A week ago, Motorola had introduced the Moto G82 alongside the Edge 30 and Edge X30 Champion Edition.

Now, the brand has brought the Moto G71s which takes on mid-rangers from rivals such as iQOO, POCO, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

It is nearly 22% cheaper than Moto G82 which was priced at €330 (around Rs. 26,500) and has more RAM and slightly faster charging technology.

Design and display The handset offers a 120Hz OLED display

The Moto G71s features a Moto G82-like design with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a fingerprint sensor embedded within the power button. On the rear, it has a triple camera arrangement. It boasts a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is offered in Meteorite Black and White Lily color variants.

Information It has a 50MP main lens

The Moto G71s has a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it sports a 16MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals A Snapdragon 695 SoC powers the device

The Moto G71s is backed by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, mated with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage The smartphone boots Android 12 OS-based MYUI 3.0 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. For connectivity, it offers support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto G71s: Pricing and availability

The Moto G71s is priced at CNY 1,699 (nearly Rs. 19,550) for its 8GB/128GB single configuration. It will soon be available for purchase in the Chinese market.