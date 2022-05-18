Technology

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds launched at Rs. 25,000

Written by Akash Pandey May 18, 2022

Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds offer support for AAC, SBC, and aptX codecs (Photo credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser has introduced its flagship Momentum True Wireless 3 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India. The third-generation earbuds cost Rs. 24,990 and can be purchased via Sennheiser's e-store, Amazon, and other leading electronic stores in the country. They bear an in-ear design and feature Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency mode, and a Sound Personalization function to create custom music profiles.

The Momentum True Wireless 3, introduced in the US last month, succeeds the popular and critically acclaimed Momentum True Wireless 2 from 2020.

It has now arrived in India to attract those looking for high-fidelity audio but with the convenience of TWS earbuds.

India's TWS market is booming. The segment saw 20.3 million unit shipments to record a 74.7% YoY growth in 2021.

Design The earbuds come with an IPX4 rating

The Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds have an in-ear design with adjustable ear tips to offer a secure fit. They are IPX4 rated for water resistance. The earbuds pack three microphones on each side for better call clarity, ANC, and transparency mode, which lets in ambient sound. There are touchpad controls on the outer side to manage music, calls, and activate smart assistant.

Information The earbuds deliver 7 hours of playback time

The Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds can deliver up to seven hours of listening time per charge. There is an additional backup of up to 21 hours offered by the charging case, which can be juiced up via the Type-C port or wirelessly.

Internals The earphones feature Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation

The Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are equipped with 7mm dynamic drivers for deep bass. They feature adaptive ANC technology which monitors ambient noise and adjusts noise cancelling accordingly. There is also a Transparency mode that lets in more ambient sound. The earbuds offer Sound Personalisation feature for creating custom music profiles and Smart Control App for granular adjustments.

Pocket-pinch Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: Pricing and availability

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are priced at Rs. 24,990 and come in Black, Graphite, and White color options. They are currently available at an introductory price of Rs. 21,990 via Amazon and Sennheiser India's e-store but only the Black and Graphite trims are up for grabs. The White color variant of the earbuds will go on sale at a later date.