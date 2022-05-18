Technology

iQOO Neo 6 to launch in India on May 31

Written by Akash Pandey May 18, 2022, 04:54 pm 2 min read

iQOO Neo 6 is 8.5mm thick and weighs 197.2gms (Photo credit: iQOO)

iQOO is prepping up to introduce its Neo 6 smartphone in the Indian market. In the latest development, a push notification from Amazon has revealed that the handset will be launched in the country on May 31. The company has confirmed the arrival of Neo 6 by activating a teaser page but it is yet to officially reveal the launch date.

iQOO had introduced the Neo 6 smartphone in China last month.

In India, it will be the company's first-ever Neo-branded smartphone and will focus on providing an all-round flagship experience. However, its specifications will differ from the Chinese model.

The Neo 6 aims to disrupt India's competitive upper mid-range segment which is dominated by the likes of Xiaomi, Samsung, and OnePlus.

Design and display The handset flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED display

The iQOO Neo 6 comes with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and a triple rear camera arrangement. The handset bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Black, Blue, and Orange color variants.

Information It gets a 16MP front-facing camera

The iQOO Neo 6 sports triple rear cameras, including a 64MP (f/1.9, OIS) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals India-specific model will get a Snapdragon 870 chipset

In China, the iQOO Neo 6 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The India-specific model will have a Snapdragon 870 chipset. It boots OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12, and packs a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Neo 6: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the iQOO Neo 6 in India will be revealed at the time of its launch on May 31. However, it is expected to start at around Rs. 30,000-35,000 for its base variant.