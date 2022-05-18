Technology

Realme Narzo 50 5G series launched in India: Details here

Written by Akash Pandey May 18, 2022, 01:37 pm 2 min read

Narzo 50 Pro 5G gets 1,000-nits of peak brightness and 360Hz of touch sampling rate (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme's Narzo 50 5G series has arrived in India and it includes the vanilla 50 and 50 Pro models. The handsets are powered by Dimensity 810 and Dimensity 920 chipsets, respectively. The former starts at Rs. 15,999, while the latter bears a price-tag of Rs. 21,999. They will be available via Amazon and Realme e-store starting from May 24 and May 26, respectively.

Realme has finally brought 5G technology to its Narzo 50 line-up.

The Narzo 50 5G series handsets have some segment-leading features to rival entry-level 5G smartphones from brands like Samsung and Xiaomi.

The Pro model also gets a vapor chamber cooling system and is touted to be the "most powerful 5G gaming mid-ranger" at an affordable price.

Design and display The Pro model packs an AMOLED display

The Narzo 50 5G has a waterdrop notch design with a side-mounted fingerprint reader, while the Pro model comes with a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The former bears a 6.6-inch LCD display and the latter sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, with both having a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Cameras The Narzo 50 5G has a 50MP main camera

The Narzo 50 5G has a dual rear camera arrangement including a 50MP main lens and a 2MP secondary lens. The Pro model is equipped with triple rear cameras comprising a 48MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handsets sport 8MP and 16MP front-facing cameras, respectively.

Internals The devices house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging

The Narzo 50 5G is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Pro model is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handsets boot Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

Pocket-pinch Realme Narzo 50 5G series: Pricing and availability

The Narzo 50 5G costs Rs. 15,999, Rs. 16,999, and Rs. 17,999 for its 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB configurations, respectively. The Pro model bears a price-tag of Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. They can be purchased via Amazon and Realme e-store starting May 24 and May 26, respectively, in Hyper Blue and Hyper Black colors.