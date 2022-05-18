Technology

Vivo X80 series launched in India starting at Rs. 55,000

Written by Athik Saleh May 18, 2022, 01:15 pm 2 min read

Vivo X80 series sports a 50MP main camera (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo has launched its flagship X80 and X80 Pro smartphones in India. The series starts at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB/128GB model of X80. Pre-booking for the phones will start on May 18 and they will go on sale on May 25 via Flipkart, Vivo e-store, and retail stores. A cashback of 10% is available for those who pre-book with select bank cards.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vivo's X-series has always been known for its camera prowess. The upcoming X80 too, like its predecessors, won't disappoint in that department.

While both the phones have ZEISS optics, the top-end X80 Pro also has a Samsung GNV sensor and an in-house V1+ imaging chip.

These premium smartphones will take on other flagships, including the OnePlus 10 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and iPhone 13.

Display The smartphones have a 120Hz E5 AMOLED screen

Vivo X80 and X80 Pro sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have a huge camera island. The handsets pack a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1800x2400 pixels) and QHD+ (3200x1440 pixels) resolution, respectively, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The X80 Pro also features LTPO technology and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate.

Camera The X80 Pro flaunts a quad rear camera unit

Vivo X80 sports a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 50MP (f/1.75) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.0) ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP (f/1.98) portrait snapper. The X80 Pro boasts a 50MP (f/1.57) main sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/1.85) portrait shooter, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope camera. Up front, they have a 32MP (f/2.45) selfie snapper.

Internals The X80 Pro has 50W wireless fast-charging

In India, Vivo X80 and X80 Pro draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, respectively, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. They run on Android 12-based FuntouchOS 12 and house a 4,500mAh and 4,700mAh battery, respectively, with 80W wired fast-charging. The Pro variant also offers 50W wireless fast-charging support.

Pocket-pinch Vivo X80 series: Pricing and availability

Vivo X80 is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant. The X80 Pro costs Rs. 79,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB model. The former is available in Cosmic Black and Urban Blue colors, while the latter is offered in Cosmic Black shade. An instant discount of up to Rs. 7,000 can be availed with HDFC Bank cards.