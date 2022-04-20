Latest leak reveals everything about Vivo's X80 Pro flagship smartphone
Vivo is gearing up to introduce its X80 series of smartphones in China on April 25. The line-up is tipped to include the X80, X80 Pro, and X80 Pro+ models. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked the full specifications of the X80 Pro. It will arrive with a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast-charging.
- The X80, X80 Pro, and X80 Pro+ will debut next week as successors to the X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ models that were announced last September.
- The handsets will be initially available in China and are expected to arrive in other markets, including India, in the next few weeks.
- The X80 range will take on Xiaomi 12 series and Samsung Galaxy S22 series.
The Vivo X80 Pro will sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will house a massive quad camera setup along with an LED flash. The handset will feature a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.
The Vivo X80 Pro will have a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP main snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP portrait camera, and an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom support. There will be a single selfie camera on the front but its details are unclear as of now.
The Vivo X80 Pro will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The handset will boot Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean and pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options will include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The pricing details of the Vivo X80 Pro in China will be disclosed at the time of its launch on April 25. The device may carry a starting price-tag of around CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs. 50,000). (Source: 91mobiles)