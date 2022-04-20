Technology

Latest leak reveals everything about Vivo's X80 Pro flagship smartphone

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 20, 2022, 11:01 am 2 min read

Vivo X80 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset (Photo credit: Vivo)

Vivo is gearing up to introduce its X80 series of smartphones in China on April 25. The line-up is tipped to include the X80, X80 Pro, and X80 Pro+ models. In the latest development, 91mobiles has leaked the full specifications of the X80 Pro. It will arrive with a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast-charging.

Context Why does this story matter?

The X80, X80 Pro, and X80 Pro+ will debut next week as successors to the X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ models that were announced last September.

The handsets will be initially available in China and are expected to arrive in other markets, including India, in the next few weeks.

The X80 range will take on Xiaomi 12 series and Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

Design and display The device will offer a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Vivo X80 Pro will sport a centrally-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will house a massive quad camera setup along with an LED flash. The handset will feature a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Cameras It will have a 48MP ultra-wide snapper

The Vivo X80 Pro will have a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP main snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP portrait camera, and an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom support. There will be a single selfie camera on the front but its details are unclear as of now.

Internals Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will power the device

The Vivo X80 Pro will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The handset will boot Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean and pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging technology. Connectivity options will include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Vivo X80 Pro: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Vivo X80 Pro in China will be disclosed at the time of its launch on April 25. The device may carry a starting price-tag of around CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs. 50,000). (Source: 91mobiles)