Apple working on HomePod with Apple TV functions and FaceTime

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 20, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

The new combination device will be the successor to the discontinued HomePod (Photo credit: MacRumors)

Apple is working on transforming the living room experience with a new device that combines the features of HomePod, Apple TV, and FaceTime camera, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the Q&A section of his Power On newsletter, Gurman suggested that the new product will be the center of the brand's approach to the home range. It is still a work in progress.

Context Why does this story matter?

What would a device that is a combination of a speaker, TV hub, and camera will look like? Let's stop wondering because apparently, Apple has an answer to this question.

The brand's rumored combination device is set to change the living room experience by bringing Apple Music, Siri, FaceTime, and Apple TV functionalities into a single smart speaker of sorts.

Details The new device will run on tvOS

Apple's new intriguing hybrid HomePod and Apple TV device can at first make one scratch their head. The device is expected to be a HomePod running on tvOS with a FaceTime camera. It will be a streaming box when connected to the TV. You'll also be able to take video calls on the big screen. It will be a living room speaker as well.

Quote There will not be a standalone HomePod

About the hybrid device, Gurman said, "I absolutely do think a new HomePod is coming — specifically, a device that combines a HomePod, Apple TV, and FaceTime camera." He also said, "I don't think a big stand-alone HomePod is still in development." "The combination product will probably be at the center of Apple's approach, with HomePod minis surrounding that throughout the home."

Availability Will the new device become a reality?

There have been rumors about a combined HomePod and Apple TV device since last year. According to Gurman, Apple's plans for the hybrid device are unchanged as of yet. However, he doesn't rule out the possibility of the company adding or dropping features, or even scrapping the project. Considering the discontinuation of HomePod, we can expect the new device to become a reality.