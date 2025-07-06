Stranded UK Royal Navy's F-35B fighter jet towed to hangar
What's the story
The Royal Navy's F-35B stealth fighter jet, which has been stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala for over three weeks, has finally been towed to a hangar. British engineers have been working on the aircraft since its emergency landing due to low fuel on June 14. The team of 25 technical experts from the British Royal Air Force arrived aboard an Airbus A400M Atlas military aircraft on Sunday.
Repair assessment
Can the aircraft be repaired locally?
The British engineers are now assessing if the F-35B can be repaired locally or if it needs to be dismantled for transport back to the UK. The aircraft, worth over $110 million, is one of the most advanced and expensive fighter jets in the world. The Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales had first looked into the issue and decided that more technical support and equipment from Britain were needed.
Diplomatic cooperation
British High Commissioner's statement
The British High Commissioner thanked Indian authorities and airport teams for their support during this incident. "The UK remains very grateful for the continued support and collaboration of the Indian authorities and airport teams," he said in a statement. This incident has also sparked public interest, with Kerala's tourism department and other local entities using it as an opportunity for social media engagement.