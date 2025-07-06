Average selling price of automobiles in India to reach ₹14.72L

Growth forecast

Price growth has been slowing down since last 5 years

The price of automobiles has been growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025. However, analysts expect this rate to slow down in the coming years. From 2026 to 2029, the CAGR is expected to be around 4.5%. This means that while prices will continue to rise, they won't do so as aggressively as they have in recent years.