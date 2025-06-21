FIIs purchase stocks worth ₹8,710cr in India this week

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have reversed their selling trend in June by investing ₹8,710 crore in Indian equities this week. The move has triggered a market rally led by financial, energy, and IT stocks. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) chose to book profits by offloading domestic stocks worth ₹3,049.88 crore during the same period.

Market impact A look at the stock market The strong buying activity on Friday saw the Indian headline indices ending their three-session losing streak. The rally was led by banks, energy, and IT stocks. The FII activity on the NSE, BSE, and MSEI in the capital market segment triggered purchases worth ₹7,940.70 crore from foreign buyers. The Nifty gained 319.15 points or 1.29% to close at 25,112.40, while Sensex finished at 82,408.17 with a rise of 1,046.30 points or 1.29%.

Market trends Foreign investors' trend for June Vipul Bhowar, Senior Director-Listed Investments at Waterfield Advisors, noted that the current FPI trend indicates a reversal in April and strong momentum in May. He said, "The inflows recorded in May represented the highest level observed in eight months, signifying a resurgence of interest from foreign investors in the Indian markets." However, geopolitical tensions such as the Israel-Iran conflict and global uncertainties have created a cautiously optimistic trend for June.