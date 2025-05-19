What's the story

Shares of Protean eGov Technologies Ltd. crashed to a 20% lower circuit on Monday.

This comes after the company announced that it has not been considered for the next round of the Request for Proposal (RFP) selection process for the PAN 2.0 project by the Income Tax (I-T) Department.

The company disclosed the development in an exchange filing over the weekend, resulting in a major decline in its share value, which hit the lower price band of ₹1,143 on BSE.