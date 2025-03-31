What's the story

Luxury handbags have been outpacing the stock market in value, recent reports have revealed.

These high-end designer bags have appreciated at an impressive annual rate over the decades.

Iconic bags like the Hermes Birkin have even outperformed the S&P 500, with a steady 14.2% annual increase in value from 1980 to 2015.

This trend is attributed to factors such as craftsmanship, limited supply and soaring demand, and cultural significance.