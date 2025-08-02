How did Sai Sudharsan fare in his debut Test series? 

Sai Sudharsan , a promising talent who shone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, blew hot and cold in the ongoing five-match Test series against England. Playing his debut Test series, the southpaw finished with 140 runs from six innings at a paltry average of 22.75. Notably, all his outings came at number three. Here we analyse Sudharsan's performance in his maiden Test series.

Debut Sudharsan debuted ahead of Easwaran Sudharsan was handed his maiden Test cap in the series opener at Leeds. The southpaw was picked in the XI ahead of Abhimanyu Easwaran, who has been around India's Test team for a while now. His debut came on the back of the stellar IPL 2025, where he scored 759 runs for the Gujarat Titans and won the Orange Cap.

Dropped Dropped after one Test Although Sudharsan was dismissed for a four-ball duck in his maiden innings, he managed a 48-ball 30 in the second. The batter was dropped for the second and third match as India opted for an extra bowling option, and Karun Nair was promoted to number three. However, the left-handed batter made a comeback in the fourth Test.

Fifty Fifty in Manchester Sudharsan celebrated his comeback with a fifty on Day 1 of the Manchester Test. He came out to bat after opener KL Rahul departed for 46. Alongside Rishabh Pant, Sudharsan propelled India past 200 and reached his half-century during the course. The number three batter ended up scoring 61 off 151 balls. His composed knock had just 7 fours.

Innings His other outings in the series The third innings of the Manchester game saw Sudharsan bag his second duck of the series. On a tough Day 1 pitch in the fifth Test at The Oval, the southpaw made a brisk 38 off 108 balls before departing. He could only manage 11 runs off 29 balls in his final outing of the series.

Prospects Will Sudharsan get another go? Though it wasn't a dream debut Test series for Sudharsan, he has shown signs of tackling the swinging red cherry in tough conditions. Moreover, he is just 23 and has troubled the best of bowlers with his consistent show in the IPL. His rock-solid technique is another reason why the team management can continue to invest in him.