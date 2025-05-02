IPL 2025, GT humble SRH in Ahmedabad: Report and stats
What's the story
Gujarat Titans (GT) humbled Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Hyderabad.
GT's top three batsmen, B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, and Shubman Gill were instrumental in this win. They scored 48, 64, and 76 runs respectively.
For SRH, Jaydev Unadkat claimed a three-fer.
In response, Abhishek Sharma's 74-run knock wasn't enough. For Gujarat, Prasidh Krishna was sensational.
Batting brilliance
Sudharsan and Gill shine for Gujarat
Sudharsan and Gill added a solid 87 runs for the 1st wicket. Notably, the two were on song in the powerplay, making a record for Gujarat's highest total in this phase by adding 82 runs.
Sudharsan was dismissed in the 7th over by Zeeshan Ansari. His 48-run knock had 9 fours. He faced 23 balls, striking at 208.70.
Buttler joined Gill and the two batted well. Gill maintained a positive approach and reached a 25-ball fifty.
Sudharsan
Sudharsan becomes fastest Indian to score 2,000 T20 runs
Sudharsan scripted history by becoming the fastest Indian to score 2,000 runs in T20 cricket.
Sudharsan's feat is better than Sachin Tendulkar, who was the fastest Indian to get to 2,000 T20 runs before this.
Tendulkar reached the milestone in his 59th inning back in 2011.
Fastest Indians batters to reach 2000 T20 runs (innings):
54 innings - Sai Sudharsan
59 innings - Sachin Tendulkar
60 innings - Ruturaj Gaikwad
61 innings - Devdutt Padikkal
61 innings - Rajat Patidar
Mistakes
Sudharsan surpasses 1,500 IPL runs and reaches 150 fours
Overall in the 20-over format, Sudharsan has raced to 2,016 runs from 55 matches (54 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo.
He averages 42 with his strike rate being 135.66. He has 1 ton and 13 fifties.
He has hit 195 fours and 51 sixes.
Meanwhile, 1,538 of his T20 runs have come in the IPL at an average of 48.06. Notably, he has now reached 150 IPL fours. He has also smashed 47 sixes. He owns 11 fifties and a ton.
Do you know?
500 runs in IPL 2025 for Sudharsan
Sudharsan became the 1st batter in IPL 2025 to complete 500 runs. In 10 matches, he owns 504 runs at 50.40. He has struck at 154.12 with the help of 5 fifties. He has smoked 55 fours and 16 sixes.
Gill
Shubman Gill slams his 25th half-century in IPL
Gill's knock of 76 had 10 fours and 2 sixes. He struck at 200. In 113 IPL matches (110 innings), he has raced to 3,681 runs at 39.15. He owns 25 fifties and 4 tons.
As per ESPNcricinfo, versus SRH, the batter has scored 535 runs at 48.63 from 15 matches. He now owns 4 fifties and a ton versus SRH (SR: 131.77).
Runs
Gill's love affair with Ahmedabad continues
Overall in the 20-over format, Gill has scored 4,936 runs at 37.67 from 155 matches (152 innings). He clobbered his 31st fifty. Notably, he has six hundreds in the format. His strike rate is 138.76.
Gill averages a sensational 61.75 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad in T20s. He has scored 1,235 runs from 24 games, striking at 165.10. He now owns 5 fifties and 4 tons here. Gill also reached 50 sixes at this venue (4s: 112).
Information
465 runs in IPL 2025 for Gill
In 10 matches this season, Gill owns 465 runs at an average of 51.66. He registered his 5th fifty of the season. He has clobbered 58 fours and 15 sixes.
Jos
Buttler scores 64 runs versus SRH
Buttler came to the crease when his side was 87/1. He was solid in his approach and played an entertaining knock, adding 62 runs alongside Shubman Gill (76) and another 57 with Washington Sundar.
Buttler, who was dropped in the 12th over by Pat Cummins, was eventually dismissed by the latter in the 19th over. He scored 64 runs from 37 balls.
4,000
Jos Buttler completes 4,000 runs in Indian Premier League
Buttler has now gone past 4,000 IPL runs. Buttler needed 12 runs to complete the milestone.
Playing his 117th match in the IPL, Buttler has raced to 4,052 runs from 116 innings. He averages 40-plus with the help of 7 tons and 24 fifties. His strike rate is close to 150.
Notably, he surpassed 400 fours (401) during this knock.
Record
Buttler becomes 3rd-fastest to 4,000 IPL runs (by balls)
As per Cricbuzz, Buttler is now the 3rd-fastest to 4,000 IPL runs in terms of balls taken.
Least balls taken to reach 4000 IPL runs:
2,653 - Chris Gayle
2,658 - AB de Villiers
2,677 - Jos Buttler*
2,714 - Suryakumar Yadav
2,809 - David Warner
Numbers
His IPL numbers vs SRH and overall T20 stats
As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler has raced to a total of 445 runs from 15 matches against SRH. He averages 29.66. He owns a ton and three fifties against the Sunrisers.
Overall in the 20-over format, Buttler now owns 12.583 runs from 444 matches at 35.64 (419 innings). He slammed his 89th fifty (100s: 8).
Jaydev
SRH's Unadkat bowls a massive final over, claims three wickets
Unadkat took three wickets for 35 runs from his 4 overs against Gujarat Titans.
Unadkat's first three overs went for 23 runs. He came back to bowl the 20th over and delivered the goods.
He started by conceding a six before dismissing Washington Sundar. Rahul Tewatia slammed Unadkat for a six next before a dot ball followed.
Unadkat then dismissed Tewatia and Rashid Khan off the final two balls. His final over went for 12 runs (3 wickets).
Scalps
Unadkat owns 105 wickets in the IPL
Unadkat has now raced to 105 wickets in the IPL at 31.29. In the ongoing season, he owns six scalps from 4 matches at 16.16. His economy rate is 8-plus.
For SRH, the pacer has bagged 14 scalps across two seasons.
Overall in the 20-over format, Unadkat owns 240 scalps from 203 matches. His average is 24-plus (ER: 8-plus).
Information
Summary of the other SRH bowlers
Mohammed Shami was ineffective. He conceded 48 runs from 3 overs. Pat Cummins picked 1/40 from his 4 overs. Harshal Patel proved to be costly (0/41) in three overs. Zeeshan Ansari managed 1/42 (4 overs). Kamindu Mendis bowled 2 overs and conceded 18 runs.
Innings
How did SRH's chase pan out?
SRH openers Abhishek and Travis Head added 49 runs before the latter departed. Ishan Kishan struggled with a 17-ball 13.
Abhishek tried his best and kept the score ticking but SRH were below the asking rate always.
He shared a 57-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen. Once Abhishek departed, SRH's chase ended on a sour note.
SRH managed 186/6 in 20 overs, losing the contest by 38 runs.
Nitish Kumar Reddy and Cummins managed impressive cameos which helped SRH surpass 180.
Abhishek
8th IPL fifty for Abhishek
Abhishek starred with 74 runs from 41 balls. He smacked 4 fours and 6 sixes.
He has now raced to 1,691 runs in the IPL at 26.42. In addition to 8 fifties, he owns a ton. He now owns 90 sixes in the tournament.
In IPL 2025, he has scored 314 runs at 31.40. In addition to a ton, he now has a fifty.
Prasidh
Prasidh Krishna reclaims the Orange Cap
Prasidh bowled 4 brilliant overs, conceding just 19 runs and picking two wickets.
His economy rate was 4.80. Prasidh conceded a single four and bowled 10 dot balls in his 4-over spell.
He has 19 wickets this season at 15.36. He went ahead of Josh Hazlewood of RCB (18 scalps).
Prasidh has managed 68 IPL scalps from 61 matches at 29.33. He has now raced to 100 wickets in the 20-over format.
Information
Siraj claims 2/33 for Gujarat
Mohammed Siraj bowled well and finished with 2/33 from his 4 overs. In 10 matches, he owns 14 wickets this season at 24.28. Overall, he owns 107 scalps in the IPL at 29.55.
Rashid
A poor show from Rashid Khan
After scoring a 1st-ball duck, Gujarat spinner Rashid Khan was abysmal with the ball. He bowled three overs and leaked 50 runs. He conceded at 16.70 runs an over.
Rashid was hammered for six sixes and a four. He bowled 1 dot ball.
As per Cricbuzz, six maximums is the second most Rashid conceded in an IPL innings behind 7 he conceded playing for SRH against PBKS in 2018.
Meanwhile, 50 runs is the most he conceded in a 3-over spell in T20s.
Information
A look at the points table
SRH are on the brink of being eliminated. After 10 matches, they own 3 wins and 7 defeats. On the other hand, Gujarat are 2nd with 14 points. MI lead the show on basis of NRR.