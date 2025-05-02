May 03, 202512:17 am

What's the story

Gujarat Titans (GT) humbled Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Hyderabad.

GT's top three batsmen, B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, and Shubman Gill were instrumental in this win. They scored 48, 64, and 76 runs respectively.

For SRH, Jaydev Unadkat claimed a three-fer.

In response, Abhishek Sharma's 74-run knock wasn't enough. For Gujarat, Prasidh Krishna was sensational.