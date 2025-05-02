IPL: Rohit Sharma delights Shane Bond with this prized gift
What's the story
Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Rohit Sharma recently shared a fun moment with Rajasthan Royals' pace bowling coach Shane Bond.
The interaction took place after MI's thumping win over RR in the ongoing IPL 2025 season on May 1.
In a video shared by RR on their social media handles later, Rohit gifted a signed bat for Bond's son and jokingly advised him to keep it away from his father.
Here's more.
Game highlights
Rohit's heartfelt gesture to Bond's son after MI's big win
Rohit's gift to Bond's son came after he played a key role in the Mumbai Indians' dominant 100-run win over the Rajasthan Royals.
The senior MI batter smashed a fluent 53 off 36 balls, his 46th IPL fifty setting up the big total.
Meanwhile, the win virtually ended RR's playoff hopes this season.
Additionally, the moment was made even more special by Rohit and Bond's enduring bond from their MI days.
Match analysis
Rohit's solid knock and MI's dominant batting display
As mentioned, Rohit continued his strong form with a composed 53 off 36 balls, his third fifty in four matches during MI's commanding win.
He was well supported by Ryan Rickelton, who led the charge with a brisk 61 off 38 deliveries.
Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and captain Hardik Pandya then provided the finishing touches, smashing identical unbeaten knocks of 48 off 23 balls to power MI to a formidable 217/3.
Match outcome
Rajasthan's collapse and MI's dominant winning streak
The target of 217 runs proved too challenging for the Rajasthan Royals, resulting in a top-order collapse.
This included Vaibhav Suryavanshi's duck, following his record-breaking century against Gujarat Titans in RR's previous match.
Meanwhile, Rohit's return to form has perfectly coincided with MI's winning momentum who have now won six games on the go.
With this win, the five-time champions are now at the top of the points table with seven wins from 11 matches.
2025 season
Rohit's stellar 2025 IPL season and his overall IPL numbers
As mentioned, Rohit has been in good form recently, scoring 293 runs in 10 innings with a strike rate of 155.03 and an average of 32.56.
Despite early struggles, he has hit three fifties, with a top score of 76*.
Notably, he became only the second player to score 6,000+ runs for a team in T20s, reaching 6,024 runs.
Overall, Rohit has accumulated 6,921 runs in 267 matches at an average of 29.83.
Twitter Post
X post of the duo's interaction
“Hey dad, don’t forget to call me” and the call is this! 😂💗 pic.twitter.com/dIdReDOAyz— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 2, 2025