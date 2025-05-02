Rohit's gift to Bond's son came after he played a key role in the Mumbai Indians' dominant 100-run win over the Rajasthan Royals.

The senior MI batter smashed a fluent 53 off 36 balls, his 46th IPL fifty setting up the big total.

Meanwhile, the win virtually ended RR's playoff hopes this season.

Additionally, the moment was made even more special by Rohit and Bond's enduring bond from their MI days.