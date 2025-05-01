Rohit Sharma completes 3,000 IPL runs as an opener: Stats
What's the story
Star batter Rohit Sharma has completed 3,000 runs as an opener in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The 37-year-old reached the landmark in Match 50 of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
Rohit attained the feat with his 12th run in the match. He is currently the league's second-highest run-scorer.
Here are the key stats.
Stats
Second-highest run-scorer in IPL
As mentioned, Rohit has the second-most runs in IPL history.
With over 6,850 runs, he is only behind his Team India compatriot Virat Kohli (8,447). More than 3,000 of Rohit's runs have come as an opener.
Notably, Rohit started as a middle-order batter for Deccan Chargers in the inaugural edition (2008). He later became MI's mainstay opener and became unstoppable.
Milestone
Over 12,000 runs in T20 cricket
Rohit recently became the eighth player with 12,000 runs in T20 cricket.
In a career spanning 17 years, the 37-year-old has smoked eight tons and 80 fifties.
Chris Gayle (14,562), Alex Hales (13,610), Shoaib Malik (13,571), Kieron Pollard (13,537), Virat Kohli (13,329), David Warner (13,023), and Jos Buttler (12,519) are ahead of Rohit in terms of runs in the format.