What's the story

Star batter Rohit Sharma has completed 3,000 runs as an opener in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 37-year-old reached the landmark in Match 50 of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Rohit attained the feat with his 12th run in the match. He is currently the league's second-highest run-scorer.

Here are the key stats.