What's the story

Veteran Kolkata Knight Riders ace Sunil Narine helped his side beat Delhi Capitals in Match 48 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

DC were well stationed in a run-chase of 205. Narine dismissed Axar Patel in the 14th over, breaking a 76-run stand for the 4th wicket.

KKR turned things around thereafter. Here are the details.