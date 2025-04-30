Sunil Narine dismisses Axar Patel for 4th time in IPL
What's the story
Veteran Kolkata Knight Riders ace Sunil Narine helped his side beat Delhi Capitals in Match 48 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
DC were well stationed in a run-chase of 205. Narine dismissed Axar Patel in the 14th over, breaking a 76-run stand for the 4th wicket.
KKR turned things around thereafter. Here are the details.
Dismissal
Narine dismisses a well-set Axar
Axar scored a fine 43-run knock from 23 balls. He hit 4 fours and three sixes (SR: 186.96).
Narine changed his angle and a length ball around off saw Axar lean back to get it over extra-cover. The ball hit the higher part of the bat as Harshit Rana moved to his right at extra-cover and completed the catch.
Stats
Narine vs Axar in IPL: Stats
As per ESPNcricinfo, across 13 IPL innings, Axar has now been dismissed 4 times by Narine.
The southpaw owns 50 runs from 44 balls. He averages a paltry 12.50 with his strike rate being 113.63.
Narine has bowled 18 dot balls in this duel. Meanwile, Axar has smoked Narine for 4 sixes and a four.
Summary
Narine's brilliance helps KKR win
DC were going strong with the score being 136/3. They were earlier 60/3 before Faf du Plessis and Axar joined hands.
Narine's wicket of Axar saw DC get reduced to 136/4. In the same over, Narine dismissed Tristan Stubbs (138/5).
The premier spinner wasn't done. His final wicket came in the form of du Plessis (16th over). DC lost the match by 14 runs.