IPL: Decoding Rajasthan Royals' lowest defeat margins (by runs)
What's the story
In match 36 of IPL 2025, Lucknow Super Giants edged past Rajasthan Royals by just two runs, handing them their sixth defeat of the season.
Notably, this marked RR's second-narrowest loss by runs in IPL history, as a thrilling final over from Avesh Khan sealed the win for LSG.
We break down the Royals' narrowest defeats by runs margin in the IPL.
#1
1 run vs SRH, Hyderabad, 2024
In match 50 of IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad edged RR by just one run, handing them their joint-lowest defeat margin.
Fifties from Travis Head and Nitish Reddy powered SRH to 201/3.
Despite a 134-run stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal (67) and Riyan Parag (77), RR stumbled after their dismissals.
A tight final over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who finished with 3/41 sealed the win for SRH.
#2
1 run vs DD, Delhi, 2012
In IPL 2012's 39th match, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) edged RR by just one run, their lowest defeat margin then.
Virender Sehwag's brilliant 63 off 39 powered DD to 152/6 in 20 overs. However, despite Rahane's valiant 84*, RR fell short.
Umesh Yadav defended 12 runs in the final over after conceding a six, while a last-ball run-out sealed the win for DD.
#3
2 runs vs LSG, Jaipur, 2025*
LSG edged RR by two runs at their home ground, handing them their second-lowest defeat margin.
Avesh Khan defended nine runs in the final over, taking a wicket, restricting RR to 178/5.
RR lost their sixth game this season as Yashasvi Jaiswal's 74 (52) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi's 34 (20) went in vain.
Meanwhile, Avesh's brilliant 3/37 earned him the Player of the Match award.