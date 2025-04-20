What's the story

In match 36 of IPL 2025, Lucknow Super Giants edged past Rajasthan Royals by just two runs, handing them their sixth defeat of the season.

Notably, this marked RR's second-narrowest loss by runs in IPL history, as a thrilling final over from Avesh Khan sealed the win for LSG.

We break down the Royals' narrowest defeats by runs margin in the IPL.