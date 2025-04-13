What's the story

Yashasvi Jaiswal has powered Rajasthan Royals with yet another superb knock in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition.

Jaiswal slammed a 47-ball 75 in Match 28 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

The star opener stepped up after RR were asked to bat on a tough wicket.

Courtesy of Jaiswal's knock, RR racked up 173/4 in 20 overs.