Yashasvi Jaiswal slams his second fifty of IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Yashasvi Jaiswal has powered Rajasthan Royals with yet another superb knock in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition.
Jaiswal slammed a 47-ball 75 in Match 28 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
The star opener stepped up after RR were asked to bat on a tough wicket.
Courtesy of Jaiswal's knock, RR racked up 173/4 in 20 overs.
Knock
Jaiswal's positive intent
Jaiswal came out with a positive intent, on a wicket that had low bounce.
The youngster played his strokes, allowing his skipper Sanju Samson to settle down. Although the duo added 49 runs, the scoring rate was questionable.
Jaiswal then took RR past 100 along with Riyan Parag. He was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood. His knock had 10 fours and 2 sixes.
Stats
A look at his stats
As mentioned, Jaiswal brought up his second half-century of the ongoing IPL season. His only other fifty-plus score came against Punjab Kings (67) in Mullanpur.
In six matches this season, the star batter has slammed 182 runs from six games at an average of 30.33. His strike-rate reads 138.93.
Jaiswal has overall raced to 1,789 runs from 59 games (11 half-centuries and two tons).
Information
Jaiswal races past 3,100 T20 runs
In Jaipur, Jaiswal also raced past 3,100 runs in T20 cricket. In 110 T20s, the star Indian batter has a strike-rate of nearly 150. As many as 723 of his T20 runs have come for Team India.