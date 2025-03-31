IPL 2025: Riyan Parag fined ₹12 lakh for slow over-rate
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals's stand-in captain, Riyan Parag, has been fined ₹12 lakh for slow over-rate in their latest IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings.
The fine was levied after the team failed to keep the required pace of play in Match 11 of the tournament.
Despite the setback, Parag led his side to a six-run win on Sunday in Guwahati.
Penalty details
IPL's code of conduct
As per the IPL's official statement, "Mr. Riyan Parag, Captain, Rajasthan Royals has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 11 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium, Guwahati on March 30."
The penalty was imposed as it was RR's first offense this season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct dealing with minimum over-rate offenses.
Information
Captains can't get match bans
The BCCI recently introduced significant changes to the playing conditions for IPL 2025. Captains will no longer receive match bans for slow over-rate offenses. Instead, they will be penalized with demerit points, with a ban imposed only in extreme cases.
Match highlights
Parag contributed to RR's first win
Despite the fine, Parag was brilliant in the match. He scored 37 runs off 28 balls and led with his astute decisions during CSK's chase. His knock included 2 sixes and as many fours (SR: 132.14).
His on-field efforts included an incredible catch to dismiss Shivam Dube, who was posing a serious threat at that time.
Notably, Parag led RR in the first three games, in place of the injured Sanju Samson.
Standings
RR stand ninth after maiden win
Defeating the Super Kings, RR claimed their first win of IPL 2025. They had earlier lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.
The Royals will next take on Punjab Kings in Chandigarh on April 5.
RR now have two points with their NRR being -1.112. They leapfrogged Mumbai Indians to take ninth place in the standings.