What's the story

Rajasthan Royals's stand-in captain, Riyan Parag, has been fined ₹12 lakh for slow over-rate in their latest IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings.

The fine was levied after the team failed to keep the required pace of play in Match 11 of the tournament.

Despite the setback, Parag led his side to a six-run win on Sunday in Guwahati.