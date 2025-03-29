What's the story

Delhi Capitals host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Sunday in Visakhapatnam.

The match is scheduled to start at 3:30pm IST.

All eyes will be on DC's left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who will be tested immensely by the SRH batting firepower on offer.

Here we decode his bowling stats against SRH.