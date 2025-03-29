How has Kuldeep Yadav fared against SRH in IPL? Stats
What's the story
Delhi Capitals host Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Sunday in Visakhapatnam.
The match is scheduled to start at 3:30pm IST.
All eyes will be on DC's left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who will be tested immensely by the SRH batting firepower on offer.
Here we decode his bowling stats against SRH.
Numbers
Kuldeep averages 25.68 against SRH
Kuldeep has featured in 14 matches against SRH in the IPL. He has claimed a total of 16 scalps at an average of 25.68. His economy rate is 8.22.
Kuldeep owns a four-wicket haul (4/55).
As per ESPNcricinfo, 13 of his wickets against SRH have come in overs 7-16. He averages 26.76 in this phase and his economy rate reads 7.90.
Information
Kuldeep's overall IPL stats
Kuldeep has played 85 IPL matches, taking 89 wickets at 27.05. His economy rate is 8.16. He has picked 4 four-fers in the IPL with the best of 4/14.
Do you know?
Kuldeep was magnificent against LSG in DC's season opener
Kuldeep was excellent for the Capitals in their season opener against Lucknow Super Giants. He picked 2/20 from his 4 overs, helping DC restrict SRH to 209/8. The Capitals (211/9) won the contest thereafter.