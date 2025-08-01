Janhvi-Ishaan's 'Homebound' to close IFFM 2025; everything to know
What's the story
The film Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, will be the closing film at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). This was confirmed by Karan Johar in an interview with Mid-Day. He described the movie as "a story of aspiration, identity, and the quiet heartbreak that comes with change."
Screening details
'Homebound': An exploration of 'friendship, ambition'
The film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, will be shown on August 24. Ghaywan further explained the film's theme as an exploration of "the fragile threads of friendship, ambition, and the emotional cost of breaking free to come into your own." Homebound had its world premiere at Cannes 2025 and was subsequently selected for TIFF50 (Toronto International Film Festival).
Hollywood support
When Scorsese became executive producer of 'Homebound'
A few months ago, legendary Hollywood creator Martin Scorsese joined Homebound as an executive producer. He had watched Ghaywan's first film Masaan and loved it. In a statement, he said, "I loved the story, the culture, and was willing to help." "Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian cinema." However, the makers of Homebound haven't revealed an Indian theatrical release date yet.