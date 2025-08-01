Janhvi-Ishaan's 'Homebound' to close IFFM 2025; everything to know

Screening details

'Homebound': An exploration of 'friendship, ambition'

The film, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, will be shown on August 24. Ghaywan further explained the film's theme as an exploration of "the fragile threads of friendship, ambition, and the emotional cost of breaking free to come into your own." Homebound had its world premiere at Cannes 2025 and was subsequently selected for TIFF50 (Toronto International Film Festival).