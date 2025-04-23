Janhvi Kapoor eyes Tamil debut with Pa Ranjith series
What's the story
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently in talks with famous filmmaker Pa Ranjith for her Tamil series debut.
Over the last few weeks, rumors swirled around Kapoor's possible entry into Tamil cinema, a dream she has often expressed in interviews.
According to a report by Mid-Day, the project will be a woman-centric web series produced under Ranjith's banner, Neelam Productions.
Series details
Kapoor's potential web series debut to explore social issues
If the project materializes, it will mark Kapoor's web series debut.
An insider close to the project revealed to Mid-Day, "Janhvi has been in discussion with Pa Ranjith for over three months. The dates weren't working out. The series is right up the filmmaker's alley as it explores social issues and oppression."
The series is expected to go on floors in July, after Kapoor finishes her current project, Param Sundari.
Upcoming plans
Kapoor's schedule and preparations for Tamil series
Currently, Kapoor is busy shooting for Param Sundari, a romantic comedy directed by Tushar Jalota, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. The film is expected to wrap up by early June.
After this, Kapoor will reportedly fly to Chennai to begin preparations for the Tamil series.
Kapoor has frequently spoken about her wish to pay tribute to her late mother, iconic actor Sridevi, by working in Tamil cinema. This possible project with Ranjith could turn that wish into a reality.