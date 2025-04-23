What's the story

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently in talks with famous filmmaker Pa Ranjith for her Tamil series debut.

Over the last few weeks, rumors swirled around Kapoor's possible entry into Tamil cinema, a dream she has often expressed in interviews.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the project will be a woman-centric web series produced under Ranjith's banner, Neelam Productions.