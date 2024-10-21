'Devara' continues strong; earns ₹285cr in 24 days
The multi-lingual film Devara - Part 1 continues to perform strongly at the box office, raking in an impressive ₹285cr India net in 24 days. On its 24th day (Sunday), the film added around ₹1.9cr to its total earnings across all languages. This continued success comes after a strong opening week where it earned over ₹215.6cr India net.
'Devara - Part 1' witnessed fluctuations in daily earnings
The film's daily earnings have fluctuated wildly since its release. After a strong start with ₹82.5cr on Day 1, the collections dipped 53.7% to ₹38.2cr on Day 2 but saw a slight increase of 4.45% on Day 3, earning ₹39.9cr. Day 4 saw a steep decline of 68.05% with collections dropping to ₹12.75cr, followed by a small rise of 9.8% on Day 5 with earnings of ₹14cr India net across all languages combined (Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam).
'Devara - Part 1' continued to perform well in subsequent weeks
Despite the ups and downs, Devara - Part 1 maintained its momentum in the weeks that followed. In the second week, it raked in ₹45.25cr, despite a 79.01% drop from the first week's earnings. In the third week, it added another ₹19.75cr to its kitty, marking a 56.35% drop from the previous week's earnings.
'Devara - Part 1' state-wise gross collection and worldwide earnings
In terms of state-wise gross collection, Devara - Part 1 has done phenomenally well. The film's total India gross collection stands at ₹337.1cr after 24 days. Globally, the film has raked in a whopping ₹416cr worldwide in the same period, with overseas collections adding ₹78.9cr to it. These numbers highlight the film's universal appeal and commercial success both at home and abroad.