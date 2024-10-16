Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra' continues to fall; collects ₹19.85cr after Day-5
The Bollywood film Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, has witnessed a massive drop in box office collections. Despite the high expectations from the movie directed by Vasan Bala and produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, it has received lukewarm reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film hit the theaters on October 11.
'Jigra' box office collection: A day-by-day breakdown
After raking in ₹5.5cr on Sunday, Jigra's earnings fell to ₹1.65cr on Monday and then to ₹1.6cr by Tuesday, according to early estimates by trade tracker website Sacnilk. The film's total collection now stands at an underwhelming ₹19.85cr after five days in theaters. This sharp decline in revenue shows the film's struggle to keep its footing at the box office with mixed reviews and average audience response.
'Jigra' plot and additional cast
Jigra narrates the tale of two siblings, Satya (Bhatt) and Ankur (Raina). The story progresses as Satya goes on a mission to save her younger brother after he is convicted and sentenced to death in a foreign land. Along with Bhatt and Raina, Jigra also stars Manoj Pahwa, Harssh A Singh, Rahul Ravindran, and Vivek Gomber in key roles.