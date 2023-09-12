'The Great Indian Family' trailer breakdown: Family comedy gets quirky

Entertainment

'The Great Indian Family' trailer breakdown: Family comedy gets quirky

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 12, 2023 | 05:05 pm 3 min read

Vicky Kaushal-led 'The Great Indian Family' trailer is out now!

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar are set to share the screen for the first time in the upcoming family comedy, The Great Indian Family. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie is slated for a September 22 release. The excitement for the film reached a new high as the makers dropped the trailer on Tuesday, offering a sneak peek into a laughter-packed journey that promises to explore the quirks of a typical Indian family.

Why does this story matter?

Kaushal is currently basking in the glory of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, where the actor showcased his comedic chops—setting the stage for The Great Indian Family. What adds a layer of intrigue is the addition of Chhillar in the film. The former Miss World ventured into Bollywood with Samrat Prithviraj, opposite Akshay Kumar, which tanked at the box office. However, the upcoming film offers a fresh opportunity for the budding actor to shine and display her acting prowess.

The trailer introduces viewers to the 'undisputed king of Balrampur'

The trailer of The Great Indian Family introduces us to Kaushal as Bhajan Kumar aka Ved Vyas Tripathi—the "undisputed king of Balrampur." As a certified pandit, he's deeply devotional but seems to lack romance in his life. Enter Chhillar—exuding a no-fuss attitude—with a strikingly stylish demeanor. However, just when you think this drama is all about the duo's romance, the scene changes and the narrative takes an unexpected twist, morphing into the complexities of society and regional dynamics.

Take a look at the trailer here

Ensemble cast brings laughter, life lessons on screen

It's safe to say that the creators left no stone unturned in packing this comedy with a star-studded cast. In addition to Kaushal and Chhillar, The Great Indian Family features Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal, and Bharti Perwani. Director Acharya's previous films include action movies like Dhoom 4, Tashan, and Thugs of Hindostan. It will be interesting to see his foray into family comedy-drama.

Kaushal's exciting upcoming projects

Following the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke—in which Kaushal romanced Sara Ali Khan—the actor has an impressive lineup of projects. He will portray Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's hotly anticipated Sam Bahadur and will also appear in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Tapsee Pannu. Kaushal will be seen in Anand Tiwari's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam opposite Sanya Malhotra,too.

Ready, set, quiz!

Group 2

Next question QUESTION 1 1/5 Who is Vicky Kaushal married to? a. Alia Bhatt b. Deepika Padukone c. Priyanka Chopra d. Katrina Kaif Next question QUESTION 2 2/5 Which Indian film director did Vicky Kaushal work with as an assistant director in the crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)? a. Karan Johar b. Anurag Kashyap c. Sanjay Leela Bhansali d. Farhan Akhtar Next question QUESTION 3 3/5 Vicky Kaushal won a National Film Award for his performance in which movie? a. Masaan b. Sanju c. Raazi d. Uri: The Surgical Strike Next question QUESTION 4 4/5 In addition to films, Vicky Kaushal has also appeared in which of the following? a. Television shows b. Music videos c. Theatre productions d. a and b Next question QUESTION 5 5/5 How many Filmfare Awards has Vicky Kaushal won? a. One b. Two c. Three d. Four Results -results- -remarks- 10 Question 1 Who is Vicky Kaushal married to? Katrina Kaif Question 2 Which Indian film director did Vicky Kaushal work with as an assistant director in the crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur (2012)? Anurag Kashyap Question 3 Vicky Kaushal won a National Film Award for his performance in which movie? Uri: The Surgical Strike Question 4 In addition to films, Vicky Kaushal has also appeared in which of the following? a and b Question 5 How many Filmfare Awards has Vicky Kaushal won? Two

Share this timeline